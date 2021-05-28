Neighbours charged for assaulting each other with dinnerware

– Defendant injured by champagne glass said he thought the plate he threw had missed

Kaieteur News – Two neighbours, Wong Chung and Balram Raghoo, 29, were on Tuesday charged for wounding each other with a plate and a champagne glass, with one of the defendants telling this paper that he thought that the crockery he threw had missed.

Both men rent apartments in the same building at Lot 181 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Chung lives in the upper flat while Raghoo lives downstairs.

Chung and Raghoo appeared at the Diamond Magistrate Court and were both charged with felonious wounding. They pleaded not guilty and were released on bail. They are expected to reappear in court sometime in June.

According to the reports, sometime close to 21:00 hrs on May 2, Raghoo and Chung had an argument which became physical. Chung allegedly dealt Raghoo a blow to the left side of his head with a champagne glass causing him to receive injuries, while Raghoo had also allegedly used a ware plate to wound Chung.

Kaieteur News had reported that the argument had erupted over loud music. Raghoo had claimed that they both held parties at the location that day, but he had finished early while Chung continued late into the night. He alleged that he was trying to put his infant daughter to sleep, but Chung’s loud music from his car was disturbing her.

Raghoo told Kaieteur News that he stepped out and allegedly asked Chung to turn down his music but instead of complying, he began to argue with him. He alleged that Chung then used a champagne glass to “buss” his head causing him to fall. Another neighbour reportedly intervened between the two to make peace and took a wounded Raghoo to the hospital.

Kaieteur News later learnt from investigators that Chung had also lodged an allegation against Raghoo as well. He claimed that Raghoo used a plate to wound him and a medical report was provided on his behalf to verify that he was indeed injured. Questioned about the allegation made by Chung against him, Raghoo alleged that he had indeed tossed a plate at Chung a short while after he had received his head injury.

Raghoo said that after the neighbour assisted him off the ground, he went inside and while Chung continued to behave disorderly, he tossed a “ware plate” at him. He further stated that his intention was not to harm Chung but only to “bluff” him, and thought he had missed, because he could not recall seeing the plate hitting Chung.