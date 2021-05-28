Mayor and City Council receives $30M to aid in the completion of Administrative building

Latest update May 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday received a G$30 Million cheque from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to aid in completion of a new Administrative building which is currently being constructed in the compound of City Hall.
The cheque which was handed over to the Head of the M&CC Finance Committee, Mr. Oscar Clarke, by the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, in a simple ceremony at the Ministry’s boardroom.
The Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, and Persaud stressed the need for the funds to be handled with transparency and accountability, and the importance of tenders being publicly procured.
Minister Dharamlall expressed his disappointment in the City’s financial mismanagement and what he referred to as Mayor, Ubraj Naraine’s ‘unwillingness’ to provide quality leadership, which will incur devastating effects on the city.
The Minister further stated the Government is committed to the beautification of the City and the restoration of all historic buildings in the country.
A sum of $75M was provided to the M&CC in 2019, which aided in the commencement of the construction of the building that began that same year. Upon completion, the building will house the staff members who are currently occupying the dilapidated City Hall building.
