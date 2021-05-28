Hunt for trio who attacked a man over old grievance

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is in pursuit for three men who attacked a 22-year-old man over a reported old grievance while he was heading home on Independence night.

According to information received, around 22:30 hrs. in the Goed Intent community on the West Bank of Demerara, the young man whose name was not released by the police, was attacked by the three known perpetrators with a piece of wood.

The man reportedly told police that before the attack, he had just collected his cellphone from the technician and was walking home. The man further told police that the men came from an unknown direction and assaulted him with the wood, causing him to receive injuries to his head. The three suspects then fled the scene and the man made a report to the police. He was later escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated and sent away. An investigation into the assault is ongoing.