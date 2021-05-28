Guyana Aviation Authority ranks top in the Region for int’l safety oversight capabilities – ICAO Reports

Latest update May 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana has ranked the highest on an international safety oversight index for its robust safety capabilities when compared to all 35 countries in the South American, Latin American, Caribbean and North American Regions.
This is according to a recent report by the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Global Aviation Safety index. ICAO announced Guyana’s safety status earlier this week.
According to the ICAO’s Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP)’s key concepts and metrics, the safety oversight index of any state or country is an indicator of its safety oversight capabilities.
During a meeting to determine which state had improved its standard, a presentation of the newly developed safety dashboards was made, to follow up on the regional safety plan objectives.
In accordance with ICAO standards, the plan outlines that it is a number greater than zero where the number one, represents the minimum level of expected safety oversight capabilities of a state is made, considering the number of departures, as well as a proxy to the size of the state’s aviation system.
Among the indicators, the organisation could see an outstanding result in the safety oversight index, indicating important developments in Guyana, especially in the operations category. In keeping with that calculation, ICAO found that Guyana received the highest safety oversight index for its robust safety oversight capabilities when compared to all 35 States in the Latin America, North America, South America and Caribbean Region.
The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has since extended congratulations to the GCAA for its most recent achievement in aviation. According to a statement from the GCAA, the Minister expressed congratulations after he learnt that the GCAA has made significant progress in its safety oversight functions, following a report from the Regional Aviation Safety Group for the Pan America’s Executive Steering Committee meeting.
Meanwhile, in an invited comment, Director of the GCAA, Captain Egbert Field said, that he is honoured that Guyana has achieved such a feat.
“We have been doing what is been asked of us by ICAO for some time now, so it’s a very big achievement. I spoke with the Regional Director of ICAO on Monday and he was extremely excited to share the news with us,” Field said, adding that this is the first time that the country has ranked at the top for aviation safety.
“What this really means, is that the country is in capable hands at the level of the GCAA; that civil aviation has a system in place that ICAO as the international aviation regulator, recognises that we have been doing the work to maintain and enhance safety … In a nutshell what it means, is that Guyana has really made movements improving capability by leaps and bounds, in terms of monitoring to ensure safety of flights, air operators and aerodromes,” he explained.
In addition to its newest achievement, Field said, the Civil Aviation Act, which was passed in the National Assembly in December of 2018, gave the GCAA the most modern civil aviation law in the Region.
May 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Márcio Máximo has made six changes to his final 23-man squad for the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Saint Kitts and...
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – The government in all countries sends out its employees to work to keep the functionalism of the country... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that the only things that start on time in Guyana are banks and cricket. Not anymore. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]