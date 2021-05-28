Extracting Natural Resources pivotal to economic recovery after pandemic

Pres. Ali tells UN

…says Guyana model teaches sustainable mining while still protecting the environment

Head of State, Dr. Irfaan Ali, at a Global Roundtable on Sustainable Development and Extractive Industries, has told the United Nations (UN) that Guyana’s position is that these sectors are pivotal to the post-pandemic recovery.

In his address to the confab – one he said was itself an acknowledgement of the importance of the extractive sectors to global recovery – President Ali observed that the roundtable’s emphasis on the urgent need to ensure that the post-pandemic recovery does not eclipse the commitments made by many nations under the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals and to this end, he said, Guyana offers a model.

He qualified his suggestion by pointing out that “for many small states like my country, Guyana, the extractive sectors remain an important economic lifeline. They are vital sources of investment, growth and foreign exchange to support the livelihoods of large numbers of our citizens.” He said, “We also recognise the imperative of mainstreaming environmental protection and sustainable practices within those sectors.”

To this end, Dr. Ali impressed, that Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) prioritises actions that “aims to transform Guyana’s economy on a low carbon, sustainable development trajectory, while simultaneously combatting climate change.”

He said, by adopting this strategy, Guyana’s forests will continue to provide environmental services to help in mitigating climate change. The LCDS, he stressed, promotes the sustainable development of our extractive sectors in order to ensure low levels of deforestation and forest degradation.

The ‘strategy,’ according to Dr. Ali, is an example of the type of action being taken by small states to help reduce their carbon footprint and provide the world with environmental and ecosystem services, whilst fostering sustainable development.

He stressed however, the success of such efforts, “like those of other small states, will depend on the degree of international support received, especially in terms of financing for development and climate action.”

Dr. Ali noted too, that without greater access to financing, efforts by small states to meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Sustainable Development Agenda will be derailed. As such, he reiterated that with the support of the international community, including the United Nations system, the extractive sectors can provide the surety that post COVID-19 pandemic recovery does not derail sustainable development or the efforts to stem the climate crisis.

To this end, Dr. Ali reiterated the position, that there must be the full implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda of the Third International Conference on Financing for Development; greater grant-based financing for adaptation and the establishment of a Climate Change Vulnerability Fund; greater ambitions under the National Determined Contributions of the Paris Agreement on climate change; and the operationalising of the REDD Plus Mechanism for trading in carbon credits.

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in his address to the roundtable had called on the leaders of countries boasting prolific extractive industries to be reminded that, “Our shared responsibility is to ensure that the benefits of mineral resources reach all people in society, not just elites.” This, “while safeguarding the natural environment today and for future generations.” To this end, he has reiterated that independent monitoring, including by civil society actors and indigenous peoples, is essential.

This, in order to protect against the litany of ills associated with such industries – corruption, exploitation, environmental degradation, worsening climate change and biodiversity loss; armed conflict, gender-based violence, population displacement, cultural harm and human rights violations.