Brazilian nationals found with cocaine in plane remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – The two Brazilian nationals, who were arrested in Orealla, after cocaine was found in the aircraft they made an emergency landing in, were yesterday charged with illegal entry and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Salim Nobrega De Alimser, 65, and Andre Pereira, 30, appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Thursday before Magistrate Alex Moore, and both pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them.

The Prosecutor reasoned for the objection of bail that the two men were a flight risk and may escape and that they provided a video showing that the plane belonged to them. They were subsequently remanded to prison until June 22, 2021.

At approximately 15:00 hrs. on Thursday May 20, 2021, police ranks from Region 6 were informed that a foreign-registered four-seater Bonanza Beechcraft aircraft had earlier landed on a sand trail at Orealla Village, Corentyne, Berbice River.

Two male foreign nationals with Brazilian identification cards, who were in the vicinity of the plane, were arrested by ranks after a search of the plane unearthed the packages suspected to be cocaine at the time. Ranks of the Police Force’s SWAT Team, GDF and CANU were mobilised and dispatched to the scene from Camp Ayanganna aboard the GDF’s BEL-412 helicopter.

A thorough search of the aircraft was conducted and a total of 453 packages containing 453 kilograms of suspected cocaine were found, along with two global positioning systems, one radio set, three mobile smart phones, two identification cards and the aircraft registration documents.