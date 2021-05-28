Latest update May 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

15-yr-old drowns after falling into a creek

May 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 15-year-old boy on Wednesday drowned, after he reportedly fell into a creek in Region Seven.

According to a police report, Luixander Xavier Donald Castillo, of Arou Mountain, Cuyuni River, drowned sometime between 17:00 to 18:00 hrs. after he left his father’s camp at Arou Mountain en route to Arou Landing.

The deceased’s father went to make checks on the landing for him, but he failed to locate him. His father then formed a search party and made several checks within the Arou area. While they were doing so, the teen was discovered floating in a six-foot deep creek. The reports further revealed that the young boy may have fallen into the creek while attempting to cross.

The body was recovered and checks made for marks of violence, but none were unearthed.

An investigation has been launched.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

A Guyanese hero, Melinda Janki

 

Sports

Máximo shakes up ‘Golden Jaguars’ Squad for Crunch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Máximo shakes up ‘Golden Jaguars’ Squad for Crunch FIFA World...

May 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Márcio Máximo has made six changes to his final 23-man squad for the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Saint Kitts and...
Read More
Team Guyana arrive in Ecuador for South American Championships

Team Guyana arrive in Ecuador for South American...

May 28, 2021

LGC to host Hallmark Open tomorrow

LGC to host Hallmark Open tomorrow

May 28, 2021

Kaieteur Sport shares aspects of the National Sports Commission Act 1993

Kaieteur Sport shares aspects of the National...

May 28, 2021

Archer, Bright and Hooper competing at NCAA Regional’s this weekend

Archer, Bright and Hooper competing at NCAA...

May 28, 2021

Enticing final round matches loom for the ‘Golden Jaguars’ as spot in next round on the line

Enticing final round matches loom for the...

May 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]