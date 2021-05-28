15-yr-old drowns after falling into a creek

Latest update May 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 15-year-old boy on Wednesday drowned, after he reportedly fell into a creek in Region Seven.
According to a police report, Luixander Xavier Donald Castillo, of Arou Mountain, Cuyuni River, drowned sometime between 17:00 to 18:00 hrs. after he left his father’s camp at Arou Mountain en route to Arou Landing.
The deceased’s father went to make checks on the landing for him, but he failed to locate him. His father then formed a search party and made several checks within the Arou area. While they were doing so, the teen was discovered floating in a six-foot deep creek. The reports further revealed that the young boy may have fallen into the creek while attempting to cross.
The body was recovered and checks made for marks of violence, but none were unearthed.
An investigation has been launched.
