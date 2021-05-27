Woman robbed by armed bandit dressed in police uniform

Latest update May 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An armed bandit, who was dressed in a Guyana Police Force (GPF) uniform, on Tuesday robbed and attacked a 53-year-old woman at her Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara residence.
The woman, whose name was not released by police, reported that sometime around 15:55hrs, while conversing with a relative via a phone, the male perpetrator invaded her premises.
According to police, the woman claimed that she was sitting in a chair on the northern side of the yard when the man, in uniform and a gun in his hand, approached her and demanded that she hand over all of her belongings. She further explained that he then tried to force her into her house but she resisted. This, however, resulted in a brief scuffle, during which she received a lash to her head with his handgun.
Before making good his escape, she reported that the man relieved her of a Samsung Galaxy S9 cell phone. The bandit then fled the scene in a silver Bluebird motorcar bearing number plate PTT 2987.
This publication understands that the police have since apprehended three male suspects as they continue their investigation. However, police sources close to the investigation were unable to confirm yesterday if any of the suspects had committed the crime.
