Thomas, Henry triumph in male 10k; Sheama and Shaquka Tyrell shine in female events

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Cleveland Thomas of Police Athletics Club produced a sterling performance as he overpowered a sturdy field to win the men’s 20-49 10k run when the Exathletes and Friends Inc. in collaboration with the Athletics Association of Guyana held its Independence road race events on Sunday last in Georgetown.

The athletes braved the early morning showers as the race commenced with 24 runners at Carifesta Sports Complex and proceeded to the traffic light at the University of Guyana before returning to the starting point for the finish. Thomas overcame Mauro Cucul and his team mate Winston Missenger to win the duel in a time of 35 minutes 09.21 seconds. Cucul placed second in 35:33.46, while Missenger took third placed in 36:12.97.

Samuel Henry of Ruralities Athletic Club won the boys 16-19 10k in 37:53.12 ahead of Darmot LaRose in 40:03.96 and Cordell Charles of Guyana Defence Force in 40:55.20.

The boys 13-15 5k event, which commenced at Carifesta Sports Complex enroute to Conversation Tree and return, was taken by Timothy France of Ruralities Athletic Club in a time of 18:57.61, while Joel Cort took the runner spot in 19:46.78 and Jerome King of New Amsterdam United (NAU) was third in 20:38.21.

Timothy Spriner of Mercury Fast Laners took the top podium spot in the boys 12 and under 1000m in a time of 3:167.76, Kendell Prince of Police Athletics placed second in 3:18.28 and Zackery Favourite of Ruralities was third in 3:27.90.

Gary Hartog of Police Athletics Club grabbed gold in the men’s over 50 10k in a time of 44:13.26, while Kwame Bright took the runner up spot in 52:28.33 and Oswald Phill placed third in 53:51.43. Kumar Isurdeen was the lone participant in the 5000m paraplegic and he completed the distance in 20:38.38.

Sheama Tyrell of Christianburg Wismar won the women’s 20-49 10k contest in 46:01.88 while Delicia Tinnis of Police Athletics Club placed second in 57:08.08 and Tia Azore of Christianburg Wismar was third in 58:24.93.

Shaquka Tyrell of Christianburg Wismar carted off the girls 16-19 10k race in 47:38.01 ahead of Aaliyah headley in 53:52.74 and Jelessa Wright of Mercury Fast Laners in 1:03:13.04.

Jennifer Byass of NAU took the top podium spot in the girls 13-15 5k in 21:14.89 while Tianna Springer of Mercury Fast Laners placed second in 21:42.89 and Merissa Thomas of DeChallenger was third in 22:36.28.

The girls 12 and under 1000m was taken by Tyreisha Hughes of Christianburg Wismar in 4:01.67, Shania Lucas of Police Athletics Club placed second in 4:16.60 and Ajouba Sandy was third in 4:48.82.

Cash Prizes, tablets and bicycles were handed out to the outstanding athletes.