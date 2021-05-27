Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Finals postponed to Saturday due to rain

Kaieteur News – The Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament which was launched at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club and should have concluded yesterday (Independence Day) will however, have to continue a bit longer.

According to the organiser, the finals were set for yesterday when the closing ceremony should have been held, but due to torrential rain the Finals have been postponed to Saturday at the same venue.

On Saturday weather permitting, the first match is scheduled for 11:00hrs followed by the boys U-18 final and the presentation ceremony.

Coach Shelly Daley said that all covid-19 Pandemic regulations are being adhered to and she thanked the Task Force for allowing the Junior tournament to be played.

In the latest action over the weekend, Nathan DeNobrega defeated Elwyn Levius 2/4 5/3(10/6) in the Boys U12 to win that category.

In the Girls U14, Renola Jordan won, Paula Kalekyezi with being the runner up.

In the Girls U16 – Renola Jordan def Nandanee Ramdyhan 6/0 6/0

Norella Jordan def Akilah Jones 6/2 1/6(10/7)

Saskia Persaud def Renola Jordan 5/7 6/4 (13/11)

In the Boys U14 – Gerald Scotland def Hayden Mentore to take that category 4/2 5/3.

In the Boys U18 Quarterfinals, Wayne Baker def Gerald Scotland 1/6 6/4 11/9 and Adam Genofire def Isiah Cambridge 6/3 6/3 and Donnie Anderson def Ricky Romascindo 6/2 7/6(7/2).

In the girls U12, Madison def Naiesha Jaikissoon 4/0 4/0.