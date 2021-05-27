Independence

Kaieteur News – We have freedom, but are we free? Fifty-five years after the removal of the colonial yoke from our necks, is long enough time for us to appreciate what it is to really be free. It makes no sense, if we as a people within the construction of a nation, have not learned any valuable lessons in the last five decades plus, that make us understand what is involved in this long-awaited Independence, this national and individual freedom, and the sum of it.

At first glance, there is every indication that we have replaced the foreign Caucasian masters with coloured domestic ones. From every additional glance and with looking deeper and in a more measured manner, there follows the confirmation that our national Independence is more the celebration of a holiday, but that not much else has changed. Without a doubt, the places of power are populated by Guyanese, but they answer to no one but themselves and to foreigners. It is beyond debate that our leaders in one political party after the other, and in as many Governments as we have had, have not put this treasured Independence to the best use for the most that can be had for us.

Citizens are given information on the important matters of State, but with qualifications. That is, when it pleases local leaders, when it serves their selfish interests. As Guyanese have come to realise (and to regret) the interests of our political leaders and their allies and friends are not the same as that of the people. There has been this special failure that has wreaked havoc with the hopes of Guyanese, ruined the prospects that they harboured; especially those that soared in the light of several eye-catching oil discoveries.

The politicians that pilot the ship of state have fixed things to suit themselves only. They have the freedom to dump whatever half-truths and half-baked ideas, they wish upon a naïve and believing population. They are given free rein to get away with those, and come back to deliver more of the same. So, it has been round and round on the same merry-go-round for the Guyanese people at the lower levels, the unconnected strands, of this poor, undeveloped, and struggling society. Our politicians are not bound by any hard obligations to better be about what is real, upright, and beneficial for the citizens and country. So, they take advantage of the freedoms that Independence has placed in their hands, and they make a mockery of what that Independence should mean.

The leaders in the present government have the freedom to play games with the national oil fund, that precious savings pool and reserve provision. They will; and unless Guyanese exercise the freedoms to stand up and speak out, question courageously, and criticise constructively, anything and everything about this most promising oil treasure, then they will have contributed most irresponsibly and shamelessly to the squandering of their own future, and that of their children’s up the road. Citizens are under an obligation to speak out on this oil and other natural resource gifts, it is one of the freedoms that come with Independence, and one that must be used unhesitatingly. If not, then we might as well still be tied to the British Crown, and take whatever pittances are allocated in the budget for the colonies, including Guyana’s share of it.

But we have what is called Independence today, and for us to live up to that, we must manifest that we are up to the tasks involved in national self-determination. Our self-determination is not about the frenzies of elections alone. That is just the beginning of it, the process of it. There is so much more at work, so much which is at risk, if we do not rise to the challenges and responsibilities that come with National Independence, which must, of necessity, hold leaders to the strictest accounting. It must not be based on the gambles of any one man and his shrillness, or the growing madness of any one leader, or group.

Independence is no use for us, if we exchange the yoke of the British for that of the American, or the Chinese, or any other. Independence is meaningless if the best we can do is to substitute rapacious outgoing foreign predators, with those of the homegrown variety. And allow them to handcuff, blindfold and muzzle us. That is not Independence, it is surrender. That is not freedom, it is slavery. Fifty-five years after the granting of Independence, Guyanese have to grow up, manifest the maturity to think for themselves and do for themselves. They must not be anybody’s doormat, or any leader’s village idiot. It is time to take our destiny into our own hands, and recognise what Independence really means. Starting right here – now!