Enticing final round matches loom for the ‘Golden Jaguars’ as spot in next round on the line

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers…

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – Sandwiched between the top two nations and the bottom two as of now, Guyana’s campaign for a spot in the next round of the Concacaf round of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying will be further decided when the final two matches (round 2) are contested early next month.

The ‘Golden Jaguars’ following first round qualifying played away in the Dominican Republic, lost to Trinidad and Tobago 0-3 in their first match but rebounded to blank the Bahamas 4-0 in their second game.

Second round action will see Guyana play both its matches away in St Kitts and Nevis; the host nation clash would be first up for the Guyanese on Friday June 4th to be followed by the Puerto Rico showdown on Tuesday June 8th.

The second game against Puerto Rico is Guyana’s home game but due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and this nation being classified as a red zone, the GFF took the conscious decision to play the game in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has been investing in the necessary areas to ensure that the team is fully equipped to deliver the required results. GFF President Wayne Forde: “Making all the mistakes in the opening game – as painful as it was, is quite possibly the best things that could have happened.

The Head Coach and his support staff (Wilson Toledo, Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard, Ian DeVeira, Rawle Adams along with Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover and Vurlon Mills who attends sessions regularly) would have seen everything they needed to see, along with the games played by the other teams. We now have to go out there and compete for 90 minutes.

Our stated goal is to win this group and I have every reason to believe that it is still within our reach. The entire Nation is behind the team, it is therefore an imperative that they rise to the occasion and deliver the results we know they are capable of.”

Training for the local based players would has been ongoing for the past five weeks and even as the team winds down preparations ahead of travelling to St. Kitts, Head Coach Márcio Máximo informed that the intensity has been consistent as all the stops would be pulled out to make a surge for full points from both matches.

He also noted that despite the rainy season, the GFF National Training Center has made a huge difference as the team has been able to prepare unhindered; the artificial turf being the perfect foil for the rain.

The same system the team has been playing would be maintained the lead tactician noted as the time to prepare the team (local and overseas players) is too short. It was also disclosed that there might be a few changes to the team both from a local and overseas perspective.

“I think the team would be more aggressive and quick and even with the changes we will maintain a high level of competitiveness in the group but with more young players. We want a more intense team with good mobility. We are very optimistic about the game and the possibility that we will do well.”

Máximo also stated that overseas players would only be added to the set up if they can really fit in to what they are aiming to do.

“We will select players outside that really add to the local player’s formation and add to the team. We’ve decided that this is the way to go. Everybody should help everybody.”

This is the Brazilian’s fifth national team and he, along with his Technical support staff is aiming to leave a rich and lasting legacy whilst building a solid platform that will really set Guyana’s football on a path to glory in the coming years.

“Now I see a lot of interest in our players locally and internationally which is very good for the programme. No one has a permanent seat here; you have to keep fighting for your place in matches and in training. You should show quality, intensity; we need players that really produce for the national team and that’s why we select a majority of young players with some experience that play at a high level.”

Máximo has a knack for discovering young talented players and developing them. He has also been successful in developing all national teams he has worked with before and boasted that in Guyana, it would not be different.

“We are in the transition phase here which is never easy but we will never lose hope because with what we are doing here, the benefits will be for many, many years, it’s not for now only. We will maintain our competitive level but also, we are guaranteeing a good future.”

Many national teams have been going through a transformational period including the likes of giants, Germany and Holland as well as smaller nations including Venezuela and Honduras.

Of the thirty (30) local players who have been training on a consistent basis, 70% are from the national Under-20 programme which was put in place by GFF Technical Director, Ian Greenwood and executed by a number of local Coaches.

“That’s why we continue this programme which will bear fruits. It makes no sense to have a national programme if you do not use the players. Also, you will see six players who were in the last Under-20 in Nicaragua included in this trip, this is real development. Also, the overseas players, we will renew a lot of them as well with many young players but good talent. This is good for Guyana so when they are combined, we make one strong group.”

GROUP F

Team G W D L Gf Ga +/- Pts

St. Kitts & Nevis 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6

Trinidad & Tobago 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4

Guyana 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3

Puerto Rico 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

Bahamas 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0