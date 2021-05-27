Dem oil companies snatch we dreams

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Kenny Nolan did sing a song called: ‘I like Dreamin’.’ De lyrics go like dis:

“I like dreamin’ cause dreamin’ can make you mine.

I like dreamin’ closing my eyes and feeling fine.

When the lights go down, I’m holding you so tight.

Got you in my arms and it’s paradise ’til the morning light.”

Dem boys like dreamin’ too but dreamin’ is not magic. When yuh open yuh eyes nuttin’ really don’t change.

Prezzie deliver a speech fuh Independence. Like he and he speechwriters bin sleeping when de draft of dat speech write, because he tell Guyanese how dem can start dreaming again. Was like he bin sleepwalking when he talk dat.

What he nah tell dem is dat when dem wake up is de same nightmare dem will face. Exxon and dem oil companies does snatch we dreams.

He remind dem boys of de professor who bin tell he students dat dem future shaped by dem dreams. One student get up and shout, “Is dat why we always fall to sleep in yuh class?”

De Prezzie gat to be careful when he ask people fuh dream. Some of dem public sector workers gan get excuse when dem get find sleeping pun de job. Dem gan claim dat dem following Prezzie orders fuh dream.

One time a wife send a romantic text to she husband. It read: “If you are sleeping, send me your dreams. If you are laughing, send me your smile. If you are eating, send me a bite. If you are drinking, send me a sip. If you are crying, send me your tears. I love you.”

De husband replied, “I am on the toilet. Please advise!”

Talk half and sweet dreams tonight!