Bartica among areas flooded after heavy rainfall

– CDC says above normal high tides expected

Kaieteur News – Bartica, Region Seven is among several other areas which experienced severe flooding on Independence Day as a result of heavy rainfall. The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in a statement has since warned residents living on the coastline to be on the look-out for “above normal high tides which may result in over-topping of rivers and sea defences.”

Most of Guyana woke up yesterday to cloudy skies which turned into heavy rainfall that continued throughout the day. For residents in Bartica, it was the same or so it seemed but when water began entering their homes, it took them by surprise.

One resident who spoke with this media house said that while Bartica has flooded before, he has never witnessed one so severe. He related that residents woke up to rain and around midday, waters started to cover the streets and enter their homes.

According to the resident, the heavy down pour lasted some three hours and only “eased up in the afternoon hour.”

Photographs and videos of the flooding situation were captured and posted on social media platforms by some affected residents. In them, streets appeared like rivers and business places, homes and government buildings were all flooded.

Bartica’s Mayor, Gifford Marshall, used his Facebook page to update residents. Marshall posted around 14:20hrs, “Residents of Bartica, we are currently experiencing the worst floods in recent years. Hours long, heavy rainfall has resulted in extensive flooding in low lying and others areas. We regret to report that we are expecting the highest tide in a few hours. In light of the above, we ask that you prepare and take all necessary measures to secure your property. The Council will continue to update you as we remain on the ground to monitor (the) situation.”

In some of the social media posts, persons were seen working in the rain to clear garbage from kokers in the town.

Marshall made another post at 16:03hrs. In that post, he updated the residents that flood waters in a number of constituencies would have receded. However, he went on to advise them to continue to “secure their properties in light of the anticipated spring tides.”

As the day progressed, more photographs began to surface across the various social media platforms of severe flooding in other communities across the country.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) too released photographs showing that its outpost at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), Region Three, was under water.

Persons also shared photographs of flooding at La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD). There were also reports of flooding in Mabaruma, Region One, and communities in Region 10. A photograph also surfaced of a bridge at Moraikobai in Region Five on the verge of being completed covered with flood waters. Some areas in Georgetown were also flooded but the water receded quickly.

According to the CDC, Guyana is expected to continue to experience thunder showers until May 30. Rainfalls are expected to measure up to four and a half inches in some areas and will likely be accompanied by heavy winds and lightning, it noted.

The CDC said that it will monitor all flood prone sectors of Guyana and provide support where needed.