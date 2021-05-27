6 more succumb to COVID-19 – 236 new cases, 20 in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has added six more persons to its list of COVID-19 related fatalities. The dead persons have been identified as a 47-year-old female and an 80-year-old male from the Upper Takutu, Upper Essequibo Region; a 53-year-old female, a 73-year-old male, a 60-year-old female and a 67-year-old male from Demerara/Mahaica. According to a chart released from the Ministry, the six deaths were recorded between May 24 and 25, 2021.

According to the MOH, the patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Their samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive results.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry recorded 236 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 16,556. It was also pointed out that so far, some 14,144 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.

Further, there are 2,018 persons in home and institutional isolation, five more persons in institutional quarantine and 20 persons in the COVID-19 ICU.

As such, the MOH reminded that all Guyanese must observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.17), which are in effect until May 31, 2021. This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, they can contact the COVID-19 hotline: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit www.health.gov.gy.