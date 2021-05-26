Woman scolded daughter, 11, when she complained about relative raping her – Police

Latest update May 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday reported that a woman had scolded her 11-year-old girl daughter after she complained about being raped by an adult male relative.
The report stated that the incident occurred in Region Seven. It was also disclosed that the man began raping her during August 2020 and that the matter was recently reported to the police.
According to the police, the child related that her relative continuously sexually assaulted her but when she confided in her mother, the woman scolded her for complaining. However, recently the child confided in another relative who reported the matter to the police. A medical examination was conducted on the child and it revealed that she was sexually assaulted. The suspect was later arrested and placed in custody.
The police did not report whether or not the child’s mother was arrested for questioning or if she is in custody. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
