Woman remanded who killed husband as he was trying to “put her out”

Kaieteur News – The Cuban National who was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death while he was trying to physically remove her from their home, was yesterday remanded to prison for manslaughter.

The defendant, Miledidys Quezada Lezcano, a domestic worker of Lot 203 Charlotte Street, Georgetown, made her first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, to answer to the charge.

Lezcano was not required to plead to the charge, which allege, that on May 19, at Lot 203 Charlotte Street, Georgetown, she allegedly killed 40-year-old Lopez Cardenas Yoesmarita. The 44-year-old woman was further remanded and the matter was adjourned to June 15, 2021.

Kaieteur News in previous reporting had stated that around 05:00 hrs. last Wednesday, the man was slain after an argument ensued between him and his wife. The police report revealed that at the time of the incident, Yoesmarita was armed with a knife and was attempting to remove the woman from their premises. There a fight broke out and the woman reportedly took the knife away from her husband and stabbed him once to his lower back region. When this publication visited the scene, a woman who knew the couple said, that they would sometimes get into arguments of matters concerning their relationship. The woman, who requested anonymity, stated that not long ago before this incident happened, the man had threatened to kill the woman. She lamented that the couple lives alone, but sometimes Yoesmarita would have people staying in their home and this, in the past, had caused the two to argue. Lezcano was arrested and an investigation was launched into the incident.