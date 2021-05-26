Two defendants lead their defence

Money changer and daughter murder PI…

Kaieteur News – The two defendants accused of murdering money changer, Aaron Latchman and his daughter, 18-year-old Arianna Latchman, during June 2019, last Friday led their defence.

The matter is being heard by Magistrate, Alisha George, in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. On May 15, 2021, Magistrate George ruled that a prima facie case was made out against the two defendants as she had discharged the matter against another accused.

Five persons were accused of the double murder. Those persons are, 25-year-old Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; 37-year-old Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ a conductor of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; and Lloyd Sadloo, self-employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

The prima facie was made out against Chan, Sadloo and Abrams. Sadloo and Abrams had informed the court that they would lead their defence, while Chan declined.

On Friday when the matter was called, both Sadloo and Abrams led their defence, and Sadloo called one of his two witnesses. The matter will continue on May 29, 2021, when the defendants will call other witnesses.

Kaieteur News had reported that the matter was discharged against Thomas, while the fifth accused, Rufino is still on the run after escaping from the Lusignan Prison during last October.

Kaieteur News had reported that the indictable charge alleges that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, the defendants murdered the Latchmans during a robbery. According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15 hrs. and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Arianna Latchman. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman who had allegedly shot the young woman then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting the older Latchman as well. After he fell to the ground, the attackers snatched a bag of cash and fled. The gunmen escaped in a car. The money changer and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were both pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently charged jointly for murder.