Taxi-driver robbed, gun-butted by customers in Agricola

Kaieteur News – A taxi-driver who thought he was about to conduct his normal pickup and drop off routine in Agricola, was on Monday night robbed and gun-butted by three persons who posed as customers.

At around 19:45 hrs. in First Street, Agricola, the 31-year-old driver who is attached to GR Taxi Service, was attacked and robbed by two men and a female accomplice.

The taxi-driver reported to the police that before he was attacked and robbed, he went and made a pickup when three persons entered his motorcar and requested to be taken to First Street.

He told detectives that upon arrival at the street, an unidentifiable man who was in the front passenger seat put the gearstick into park and they all pointed their guns in his direction. After this, he said that two of them carried out a search on him and robbed him of his Samsung Galaxy J-7 cellular phone, his wallet that contained $10,000 in cash and other personal documents.

Before making good their escape, he reported that one of the suspects lashed him once to his head with their handgun. After the incident happened, a report was made at the Agricola Police Station, there the taxi-driver was escorted back with ranks in Agricola and one of the suspects, a 19-year-old was arrested.

Up to press time, the other accomplices were not yet apprehended – a search is on for their arrest.