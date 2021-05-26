Second suspect remanded with murder of 10-year-old

Kaieteur News – The second suspect, who was recently arrested in relation to the murder of 10-year-old Anthony Cort, was yesterday remanded to prison after appearing in court.

The 29-year-old defendant, Kenrick Cozier called ‘Bullaboy,’ made his first court appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Rochell Liverpool, where he was charged with murder in the course of furtherance of a felony.The charge state that Cozier, “on Thursday March 11, 2021, at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown Magisterial District, County of Demerara, in the State of Guyana, murdered Anthony Cort, in the course of furtherance of a robbery under arms.”

The man was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to July 9, 2021.

Back in March, a 16-year-old, who investigators said was their prime suspect for the murder of Cort, was remanded on March 19, 2021, to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.

It was reported that following Cozier’s arrest, he was grilled by investigators and confessed to his involvement in the heinous crime. The 29-year-old mason told detectives that on the day of the deadly home invasion, the teen went to his home and designed a plan to rob the deceased neighbour’s home, where the boy was murdered.

The man disclosed to the operatives, that the teen told him that his father was in a relationship with Cort’s neighbour who has millions of dollars in cash and jewellery. He went on to further confess, that the teen then brought three of his friends – one who had a handgun – to carry out the crime.

The men said that the teen planned, that one of the suspects would go into the shop and purchase an item as a decoy; the two other men would be on the lookout, while the now remanded teen would go into the house and execute the robbery. The suspect said that about 12:00 hrs, he and the teen went to the shop, as planned, and the teen pointed the gun at the three women who were in the shop. The man told cops that he was unarmed and he relieved the women of their valuables – two gold rings, one silver chain, one phone and $18,000 cash.

He added that he then entered the house, while two of the women followed him. The suspect continued to relate to CID officers that he saw the teen heading to the upper flat of the house after which he heard a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot.

The man claimed that he ran upstairs where he saw the teen standing over Cort who was lying on the ground motionless. He told investigators that he ran out of the house and picked up his bicycle, which he stashed before the robbery and rode off towards School Bridge, Sophia.

He mentioned that the teen later met him and confessed that he shot the now dead boy. They parted the money and jewellery and the teen told him that he gave the gun back to another suspect.

The suspect told police that he never saw the teen again and travelled to Tuschen, where he stayed low until he was arrested.

Cozier told detectives at the time of his arrest that he was wearing the same black jersey, which he had worn at the time of the deadly home invasion.