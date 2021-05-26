Samoan PM refuses to concede defeat after 22-year rule

MPs forced to swear in first female PM under tent outside parliament

(DW) In dramatic scenes in the Pacific country of Samoa, MPs have convened an ad hoc swearing-in ceremony outside parliament and declared their party’s leader the new Prime Minister.

The move came after the caretaker government refused to convene Parliament on Monday to allow a transition of power, locking the prime minister-elect and her supporters out of the Parliament building.

In an unprecedented move, MPs hold swearing-in ceremony outside parliament and declare new PM, with her party then announcing on social media that she was the new Prime Minister of Samoa.

Samoa’s Parliament was due to convene on Monday to swear in a new government, more than a month after a knife-edge election, which has been followed by legal challenges, the calling of a second vote, and intense constitutional maneuvering.

The election was the most closely-fought in the country’s history and had the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), which has ruled Samoa for 39 years, challenged by the insurgent Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party, which was founded in June 2020.

The election resulted in 25 votes apiece for HRPP and FAST, but the one independent MP threw his support behind FAST, giving them a majority.

HRPP then declared the country’s 10% quota for female MPs had not been met and appointed an additional female MP, boosting its numbers to 26. Samoa’s Supreme Court last week declared this use of the gender quota to be improper, clearing the way for a FAST victory.

After weeks of maneuverings by HRPP, the country’s supreme court ordered the parliament on Sunday to convene on Monday and allow the new parliament to be sworn in, which would have ended the country’s electoral drama and meant Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, the leader of FAST, would become the country’s first female prime minister.

Fiame was previously the deputy prime minister and defected from HRPP last year. She took on her former leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who is the world’s second-longest serving Prime Minister and has been in the role for more than 22 years.

However, Tuilaepa’s caretaker government postponed Monday’s Parliamentary session and locked Parliament House in the capital, Apia, blocking FAST MPs from entering.

After Fiame and other FAST MPs held a swearing-in ceremony outside parliament, Tuilaepa denounced Fiame’s actions as “treason and the highest form of illegal conduct”.

“This is not a country of stupid people,” he said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. “We’ve almost had 60 years of sovereignty. Now it looks like we are ruled by the mafia.”

Fiame told FAST party members and supporters on Monday morning, outside the locked doors, that: “We are here to uphold the orders of the Supreme Court and convene parliament.’’

Samoa’s Chief Justice and judiciary and Police Commissioner, who perform roles in the swearing-in of new members of parliament, also walked up to the Parliament House building on Monday morning, wearing full ceremonial robes, and were also locked out.

The Clerk of the House, Tiatia Lima Graeme Tualaulelei, explained that the building had been locked on the orders of the Speaker of the House and the caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa.

“I am following instructions I was given,” Tiatia told Fiame during a public exchange.

She urged him to reconsider and open the doors, saying: “We need brave Samoans right now, return the power to the hands of the people, to our people to uphold our election. We pray to you Tiatia, you can do this.”

Fiame told supporters: “We will continue to sit here in the hallowed grounds of parliament that belongs to our people. If you will not let us into the house, we will stay here. We have all waited, they have all waited, the paramount chiefs, the chiefs and all of us. There will be a time, when we will meet again, inside that house. Let us leave it to the law.”

Tuilaepa hosted a gathering of the HRPP denouncing the actions of FAST at the parliament grounds and accusing them of “breaking and entering”.

“They have desecrated the grounds of parliament, and have made a ruckus in our hallowed grounds, they are trying to use force to open the House of Parliament,” he said.

“They should know better,” he said. “There remains to be only one recognisable government even if it is a custodian government. The public responds to one prime minister and ministers and that is with this government.”

… we have a small favour to ask. Millions are turning to the Guardian for open, independent, quality news every day, and readers in 180 countries around the world now support us financially.

We believe everyone deserves access to information that’s grounded in science and truth, and analysis rooted in authority and integrity. That’s why we made a different choice: to keep our reporting open for all readers, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay. This means more people can be better informed, united, and inspired to take meaningful action.

In these perilous times, a truth-seeking global news organisation like the Guardian is essential. We have no shareholders or billionaire owner, meaning our journalism is free from commercial and political influence – this makes us different. When it’s never been more important, our independence allows us to fearlessly investigate, challenge and expose those in power.