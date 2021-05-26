Pensioner receives broken knee after being hit by car

Kaieteur News – A pensioner is now hospitalised after being struck down by a motorcar yesterday while attempting to cross the road.

According to a police report, the woman, who is identified as 65-year-old Ornette Joseph of La Penitence, Georgetown, was on the eastern side of the La Penitence Public Road and was proceeding to cross, heading to the western side.

It was in the midst of crossing the road that the woman came into the path of a Toyota Allion that was driven by Kenneth Mootoo, 65, of Wortman Village. The report stated that the woman, after colliding with the vehicle, was pitched into a nearby drain.

The woman was then picked up in a conscious state by Mootoo, before an ambulance was called. She was then placed in the ambulance and carried to the Balwant Singh Hospital where she was examined by a doctor. It was discovered after the examination, that the woman suffered a broken knee and was admitted a patient to the female ward.

Mootoo was served with a notice of intended prosecution and a breathalyser test was conducted on him. However, no trace of alcohol was detected in his system. He is currently in police custody, assisting in investigations.