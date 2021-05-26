Minister Dharamlall awarded $10M to contractor to fix two rows of stall roofs – City Mayor

– contractor uses old wood

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, has reportedly awarded a $10M contract to a contractor to repair two rows of stall roofs in the East Ruimveldt Market. This is according to Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine.

When this publication visited the market, it was observed that the stalls are separated into rows that house four to five different vendors. The contractor had completed repairing one row of stall roofs but used old wood at some parts of the roof of that stall.

This publication had reported that Mayor Narine had received $10M from Minister Dharamlall to fix four stall roofs in the market.

However, while speaking to this newspaper, Mayor Narine stated that he did not receive the $10M and that Minister Dharamlall through his Ministry awarded the contract to a contractor to fix four stall roofs.“I was told by one of the city engineers that the $10M that was supposed to do four stall roofs will only do two,” Mayor Narine added.

The Mayor disclosed that the Council has workers that could have done five to six stall roofs with the allocated funds.

“If the Minister wanted, he could have let our workers do the job and they could have supervised the work,” he further noted.

The Mayor indicated that he would continue to make representation for all the stall roofs in the market to be fixed and not only a selected few for an amount of money that could be used to fix more roofs. Kaieteur News had tried contacting Minister Dharamlall but up to press time, we received no response.

Additionally, yesterday, in responding to a comment made by the City Mayor, President Irfaan Ali, stated that while the welfare of the City is important the Government will not be used by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) since the Council fails in fulfilling its duties.