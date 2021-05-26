Independence come and gone!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys bin remember when de Golden Arrowhead was raised at de National Park and people was so happy dem cry. And dem party all night. But de next day dem realise dat Independence nah gan put money in dem pocket.

Not everybody was pleased by Independence. Deh had some people nah bin happy at all. Dem woulda preferred Guyana remain a colony. If some of dem bin alive dem would have been happy today.

It was long, long time ago when Guyana become an Independent nation – in form but not in substance. We bin only fool we self into thinking dat de Queen would have given us freedom to do as we pleased.

We soon found out dat Independence nah mean no dependence. We still used to sell everything we gat to Europe and Uncle Sam. And dem control de markets. Dem decide whether we get loan or no loan and dem decide a lot of other things. So we bin just fooling we self dat we did free.

Dat was what Cheddi been trying to tell Forbes. He bin trying to tell he that Independence is not just an instrument but a process and dat all Forbes get was a piece of paper saying dat we Independent.

Nuff other leaders in de Caribbean bin get similar paper. And dem too realise dat dis thing call Independence is not automatic. Yuh does gat to stand up fuh something. Otherwise yuh gan fall for anything.