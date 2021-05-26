UN SG tells world leaders that mineral resources must benefit all people, not just elites

Global Roundtable on Transforming Extractive Industries for Sustainable Development…

…calls independent monitoring by civil society “essential”

Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, has called on the leaders of countries boasting prolific extractive industries to be reminded that, “our shared responsibility, is to ensure that the benefits of mineral resources reach all people in society, not just elites.”

This, “while safeguarding the natural environment today and for future generations.”

To this end, he has reiterated that independent monitoring, including by civil society actors and indigenous peoples, is essential.

This, in order to protect against the litany of ills associated with such industries – corruption, exploitation, environmental degradation, worsening climate change and biodiversity loss, armed conflict, gender-based violence, population displacement, cultural harm and human rights violations.

UN Roundtable

Guterres was at the time addressing the culmination of the UN Regional Economic Commission’s series of roundtables on global industry that culminated with the Global Roundtable on Transforming Extractive Industries for Sustainable Development.

The activity saw in attendance heads of state and key actors in the global extractive industries.

Delivering the keynote address to the gathering, the Secretary General observed that mineral resources are one of Earth’s great endowments and that their extraction plays a dominant role in the economies of 81 countries.

This, he said, translates into these countries accounting for a quarter of global Gross Domestic Product, half the world’s population and nearly 70 percent of people living in extreme poverty.

As such, he related that over the past eight months, the United Nations Regional Economic Commission have organised a series of roundtables on these issues and that yesterday’s activity was the culmination of a richly insightful process.

According to Guterres, a common thread identified through the regional roundtables, has been the need for the extractives sector and the resources generated to be managed sustainably, inclusively and equitably. This, he said, also means taking into account the needs and rights of women, indigenous peoples, local communities and other stakeholders who are affected by the industry yet excluded from the design and benefits of extractive operations.

Resources Governance

Guterres told world leaders, “…we need to improve extractive resource governance through more effective rules and enforcement related to environmental sustainability, transparency, inclusive decision-making, accountability, access to information and respecting and protecting human rights.”

To this end, he stressed that independent monitoring, including by civil society actors and indigenous peoples, is essential.

“So too,” he added, “is human rights, due diligence and effective remedy, in line with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.”

According to the UN Secretary General, “also essential is addressing corruption, revenue mismanagement and illicit financial flows.”

He noted that the extractive sector could avoid exacerbating inequalities by ensuring the fair distribution of the benefits of the development of extractive industries, in line with the right to development.

“This is especially important regarding new minerals and metals on which the technological revolution depends,” he stated.