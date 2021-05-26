Foreigner who assaulted local worker out of the country – Home Affairs Minister

Kaieteur News – Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, has informed Kaieteur News that the foreigner, who was caught on camera assaulting a local worker at a mining camp, is currently out of the country. Kaieteur News had reported on May 9, that two Russians had assaulted a Guyanese worker in a mining camp located in the Region Seven Jungle.

Benn, who spoke to Kaieteur News on Monday, pointed out that the foreigners were not Russians but nationals of the Eastern European country of Belarus.

He claimed that his Ministry had met their company, Innovative Mining Inc., to discuss the alleged assault. He has since been told that one of the Belarusians involved had left the country.

The two foreigners were identified as Chief Security Officer, Viktor Sorokin and Site Manager, Mr. Ryabinichev. They had allegedly assaulted Charles McDonald who was at the time employed as a cook with Innovative Mining Inc.

Kaieteur News was informed that the incident took place on March 31, 2021.

The Belarusians claimed that McDonald was caught stealing 11.9 grams of gold and when they tried to confiscate a bottle of cream in which he hid the gold, they were met with resistance. They further alleged that they were forced to physically restrain him, a view that Benn said he was inclined towards.

A representative from Innovative Mining Inc. had related that an internal investigation was launched into the matter. This newspaper has since learnt that McDonald was eventually fired for allegedly stealing the gold.