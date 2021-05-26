17-year-old among seven persons who died from COVID-19

Latest update May 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

May 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that seven more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died over a three-day period. Among those who passed away is a 17-year-old boy from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who is recorded as the Guyana’s youngest COVID-19 fatality. Their deaths have now pushed the country’s death toll to 368.
Two of the seven victims died on May 22: they are two women, a 63-year-old from Region Four and a 53-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). Two died on May 23: a 58-year-old woman from Region Four and a 76-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). The other three victims died on May 24 – they are three men: a 78-year-old from Region Five; a 75-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and the 17-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s press release, all seven persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Furthermore, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,320.
The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 97 are in institutional isolation, 1,783 in home isolation and six are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 14,053 recoveries have been recorded.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 43 new cases, Region Three with 19, Region Seven with eight, Region Five with six, Region Six with five, Region One with two and Regions Eight and Ten with one each.

