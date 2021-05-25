Speeding car kills 3 on roadside, 2 others injured

Kaieteur News – Tragedy struck Kairuni Village on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Sunday after a speeding motorcar slammed into a group of residents who were sitting on the side of the public road, killing three and injuring two others.

The dead persons have been identified as eight-year-old Akese Jerome; 87-year-old Antonia Henry, and, a reportedly pregnant, 40-year-old Meliena Emmanuels. Those who are injured but survived the crash are eight-year-old Aleana Persaud and 50-year-old Rodwel Jerome.

Kaieteur News was informed that shortly before the tragic incident, the family had returned from a church service and was sitting on the side of the road conversing with each other. The family was at the time waiting on of one Henry’s grandsons to return from an outing.

According to police, motorcar PHH 6628 was heading to the mining town at a fast rate when its driver lost control around 21:30hrs and collided with the left side curb of the road. The car was being driven by Kevin Bizzeth, a member of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). After the car hit the curb, it then crashed into the family whose members were still sitting on the side of the road.

After the family was struck by the car, eyewitnesses immediately went to their aid and escorted them to the hospital.

Little Akese Jerome was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was examined and pronounced dead on arrival. Henry and Emmanuels were picked up and taken to the Mackenzie Public Hospital also in an unconscious state, and they too were pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Persaud and Rodwel, who were also unconscious, were taken to the Mackenzie Hospital where they were examined and admitted. Due to the extent of Persaud’s injuries, she was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Bizzeth, who had fled the scene, was later intercepted in Linden and was taken into custody. A breathalyzer test was conducted on him but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. An investigation has since been launched into the fatal accident.

Commander of Region Four ‘B’, Mahendra Siwnarine, and other members of the Force yesterday visited the family of those who died and assured them that a thorough investigation would be done.