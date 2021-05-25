Latest update May 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Four should be divided into smaller electoral districts

May 25, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor
With elections’ reform in the air, Guyanese must remember that each of us, regardless of political loyalty, suffered at every election since independence, with the March 2020 Elections providing the clearest, most recent example of the will to lie, cheat and steal by the politically affiliated persons in GECOM. Electoral reform must be ongoing – but it must also be aimed at removing the ability to collude and defraud the Guyanese people as the March 2020 elections showed us. One of the very important reforms must be the dividing up of the size and scope of Region (District) #4. Throughout our history, this Region/District has created problems and remains a festering sore in Guyanese psyche.
Even the Guyana Police Force has divided up Region 4 into A, B and C. This is a simple but important move that will remove the long waiting period from future elections. No more behemoth Region/District 4 that can be “mingoised” by anyone.
Yours truly,
Dr. Yog Mahadeo

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Police Progressive Youth Club are Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay champs

Police Progressive Youth Club are Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc...

May 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) emerged champions of the Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay competition which was contested on...
Read More
GTTA donates equipment to Guysuco training center

GTTA donates equipment to Guysuco training center

May 25, 2021

Mohamed back at the helm of the GMR&SC

Mohamed back at the helm of the GMR&SC

May 25, 2021

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotion… Stages Harper’s Charity Fight Night on June 4 in Australia

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night...

May 25, 2021

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared as race ends in protest; GCF to send video of finish to UCI for decision

GCF National Championships Senior Road...

May 24, 2021

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20” says Sinclair – One of two Guyanese named in CWI’s T20 Squad

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20”...

May 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]