Region Four should be divided into smaller electoral districts

Dear Editor

With elections’ reform in the air, Guyanese must remember that each of us, regardless of political loyalty, suffered at every election since independence, with the March 2020 Elections providing the clearest, most recent example of the will to lie, cheat and steal by the politically affiliated persons in GECOM. Electoral reform must be ongoing – but it must also be aimed at removing the ability to collude and defraud the Guyanese people as the March 2020 elections showed us. One of the very important reforms must be the dividing up of the size and scope of Region (District) #4. Throughout our history, this Region/District has created problems and remains a festering sore in Guyanese psyche.

Even the Guyana Police Force has divided up Region 4 into A, B and C. This is a simple but important move that will remove the long waiting period from future elections. No more behemoth Region/District 4 that can be “mingoised” by anyone.

Yours truly,

Dr. Yog Mahadeo