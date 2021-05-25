Region Four should be divided into smaller electoral districts

Latest update May 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 25, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor
With elections’ reform in the air, Guyanese must remember that each of us, regardless of political loyalty, suffered at every election since independence, with the March 2020 Elections providing the clearest, most recent example of the will to lie, cheat and steal by the politically affiliated persons in GECOM. Electoral reform must be ongoing – but it must also be aimed at removing the ability to collude and defraud the Guyanese people as the March 2020 elections showed us. One of the very important reforms must be the dividing up of the size and scope of Region (District) #4. Throughout our history, this Region/District has created problems and remains a festering sore in Guyanese psyche.
Even the Guyana Police Force has divided up Region 4 into A, B and C. This is a simple but important move that will remove the long waiting period from future elections. No more behemoth Region/District 4 that can be “mingoised” by anyone.
Yours truly,
Dr. Yog Mahadeo
May 25, 2021Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) emerged champions of the Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay competition which was contested on...
May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021
May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Tomorrow Guyana achieves 55 years as a sovereign country. I will have a mouthful to say in my next... more
Kaieteur News – Nothing better exemplifies the cold and uncaring nature of our society than the indifference which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]