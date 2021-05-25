Recognition should be given to the work of those behind the Little Guyana sign in New York

Dear Editor,

Little Guyana Way, a street sign, would be officially announced (displayed, unveiled) this coming Saturday at noon at an event in Richmond Hill, long dubbed “Little Guyana” since the 1980s by those of us who have championed Guyana’s interest. The government and people of Guyana must publicly recognise, congratulate and salute the efforts of all the people behind this historic accomplishment.

The achievement is largely the work of Indo-Guyanese Richard David, Dr. Dhanpaul Narine and Ashook Ramsaran. Several others offered encouragement and support to realise the objective. Guyanese who I have spoken with are very proud of this achievement. Others conceived the idea long before 2020 and sought political assistance to realise it. None was forthcoming until late last year. The official request made by Richard David to Council Member Adrienne Adams was expeditiously addressed. The councilwoman Adrienne Adams is praised for her work. Her colleagues supported it. She has received the political endorsement of community leaders for her re-election from the greater Richmond Hill area with the primary in four weeks.

The co-naming of Liberty Avenue, at the corner of Lefferts Blvd, the last stop on the A-train, is no simple accomplishment although other groups also have their neighbourhoods. I applaud the efforts of all behind this achievement – developing the concept, initiative, planning, advocacy, and championing of it. I call on the Guyana government to recognise the work of the activists who made “Little Guyana Way” possible.

The government and all the opposition as well as the country at large should be proud of the work of the diaspora. Without the contributions of the diaspora (during the 1960s to 1992), democracy would not have been restored in October 1992 following the election of Dr. Cheddi Jagan. Without the work of the diaspora from January 2019 to August 2, 2020, Guyana would not have remained a democracy. The diaspora has long become an invaluable asset not only to the US but also to Guyana sending over US $100M since the 1980s in remittances annually to Guyana plus much more in goods and materials and in expenditures when visiting Guyana. The country should forever be grateful to the diaspora.

As a result of the name addition to Liberty Ave, publicity is generated about the USA and globally about Guyana. Little Guyana gives additional visibility abroad to the nation. Guyana hosted a diaspora engagement last Saturday. The achievement of the co-naming was not recognised. It should be celebrated.

Diaspora is key to development of our country similar to the roles played by the Israeli diaspora in industrialisation of Israel, Asian (Oriental) diaspora in Southeast Asia, Indian diaspora in India, Irish diaspora in Ireland, among other examples. The Guyanese diaspora can play a similar role as others in development of ancestral country only if the home country shows appreciation of the work of the diaspora. Last Saturday’s conference recognised the significance and importance of the diaspora. All the speakers lauded the contributions of the diaspora and appeal for their continued support as well as investment in the homeland. The diaspora is pleased about this recognition. But greater appreciation is warranted for specific acts, individuals, organisations, especially for those who have championed Guyana’s interests and fought for democracy and for Little Guyana. Separately, I call on the community leadership, perhaps led by Richard David, to undertake a mission to have the train station “Lefferts Blvd” co-named “Little Guyana”.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram