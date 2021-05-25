Police Progressive Youth Club are Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay champs

Kaieteur News –

By Zaheer Mohamed

Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) emerged champions of the Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay competition which was contested on Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

PPYC male team chalked up 30 points and their female counterparts marked 22 points as they totaled 66 points, while New Amsterdam United (NAU) placed second on 53 points with their male team scoring 27 and their female 22.

Mercury Fast Laners placed third with 45 points, while Tytans Athletics Club was fourth on 28 followed by Super Upcoming Runners 20, Bladen Hall Secondary 20 and the Guyana Defence Force on eight.

The event got underway with the girls 17 and under 4x100m which was won by NAU in 53.25 seconds ahead of PPYC in 58.04 seconds and Mercury Fast Laners in 58.39.

Tytans Athletic Club won the girls 20 and under 4x100m in a time of 50.76 seconds, while Mercury Fast Laners placed second in 55.77 and PPYC was third in 59.00.

The girls 17 and under 4x200m was taken by NAU in 1 minute 50.85 seconds, while PPYC took the runner up spot in 1:55.26 and Mercury Fast Laners was third in 2:02.05.

Bladen Hall Secondary produced a stellar performance to win the boys 17 and under 4x100m in a time of 47.27 seconds, while PPYC placed second in 47.41 and NAU grabbed third place in 47.92. The boys 20 and under 4x100m was won by NAU in 45.46 ahead of Mercury Fast Laners in 45.58 and PPYC in 46.55. Bladen Hall was again in winners’ lane as they carted off the boys 17 and under 4x200m in a time of 1:37.14, while Tytans Athletic Club placed second in 1:40.07 and PPYC was third in 1:40.44.

PPYC turned in a sterling performance to win the male 4x100m open in 43.10 seconds, while Guyana Defence Force took the runner up spot in 43.31 and NAU was third in 45.95.

The mixed 20 and under 4×400 and 2x2x400m was taken by Super Upcoming Runners in 4:25.73, Mercury Fast Laners placed second in 4:46.01 and PPYC was third in 5:04.26.

Super Upcoming Runners took gold once again as they won the mixed 20 and under 800 sprint medley in a time of 1:43.34, while PPYC grabbed silver in 1:43.56 and NAU took bronze in 1:47.41.

The Women 100m was billed as a showdown between Cassey Small of PPYC and Brianna Charles of Running Brave Athletic Club and it lived up to expectation as the duo ran neck to neck, however Small edged her rival as she won in 11.90, while Charles also clocked 11.90. Karesse Lloyd of Running Brave placed third in 12.00.

Akeem Stewart of Guyana Defence Force won the men 100m in a time of 10.00 seconds, while Noelex Holder of PPYC took the runner up spot in 10.20 and Deron Roberts of Running Brave placed third in 10.30.

The Masters male 100m was taken by Larry Josiah of PPYC in 12.50, while Adrean Thomas of Running Brave placed second in 12.75 and Wayne DeFreitas took third spot in 13.36.