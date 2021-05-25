Latest update May 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man stabbed in chest defending neighbour’s home from thief

May 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old resident of Swan Village on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway was stabbed to his chest on Saturday while trying to ward off a robber from his neighbour’s home.
Nursing a single stab wound to his upper right chest area is Shaun Millington, a labourer of Lot 41 Swan Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
Police sources close to the investigation revealed that before the incident which occurred around 01:00hrs, Millington was in front of his house when he noticed a man walking into his neighbour’s yard. Sources further revealed that the man followed the perpetrator into the yard and observed that he was trying to gain access to the house. Millington upon seeing that called out to the known perpetrator and confronted him. The two, according to reports, were involved in a brief scuffle when the suspect pulled out a sharp pointed object from his waist which he used to stab Millington. The perpetrator then made good his escape.
This publication was informed that the injured man was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains in a serious state.
Police sources said that they are still pursing the attacker as they continue with their investigation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Police Progressive Youth Club are Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay champs

Police Progressive Youth Club are Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc...

May 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) emerged champions of the Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay competition which was contested on...
Read More
GTTA donates equipment to Guysuco training center

GTTA donates equipment to Guysuco training center

May 25, 2021

Mohamed back at the helm of the GMR&SC

Mohamed back at the helm of the GMR&SC

May 25, 2021

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotion… Stages Harper’s Charity Fight Night on June 4 in Australia

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night...

May 25, 2021

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared as race ends in protest; GCF to send video of finish to UCI for decision

GCF National Championships Senior Road...

May 24, 2021

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20” says Sinclair – One of two Guyanese named in CWI’s T20 Squad

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20”...

May 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]