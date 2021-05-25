Man stabbed in chest defending neighbour’s home from thief

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old resident of Swan Village on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway was stabbed to his chest on Saturday while trying to ward off a robber from his neighbour’s home.

Nursing a single stab wound to his upper right chest area is Shaun Millington, a labourer of Lot 41 Swan Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police sources close to the investigation revealed that before the incident which occurred around 01:00hrs, Millington was in front of his house when he noticed a man walking into his neighbour’s yard. Sources further revealed that the man followed the perpetrator into the yard and observed that he was trying to gain access to the house. Millington upon seeing that called out to the known perpetrator and confronted him. The two, according to reports, were involved in a brief scuffle when the suspect pulled out a sharp pointed object from his waist which he used to stab Millington. The perpetrator then made good his escape.

This publication was informed that the injured man was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains in a serious state.

Police sources said that they are still pursing the attacker as they continue with their investigation.