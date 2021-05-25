Latest update May 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Local Govt. Commission meets with Local Govt. Organs

May 25, 2021 News

Attendees listening to a presentation.

Kaieteur News – On Friday May 21, 2021, the Local Government Commission (LGC) hosted an outreach to educate the Local Government Organs of Region Three on the roles and functions of the LGC as well as to listen to their concerns.
In a release, it was noted that during the outreach several concerns were raised that were documented and will be addressed at the Commission’s level.
The Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Julius Faerber, noted that the LGC in the past was not as visible and stressed that this current Commission would ensure that they take a more active role in the oversight of the Local Government Organs throughout the country. He said that all Local Government Organs would benefit from training and guidance sessions to execute their duties properly.
The Region Three attendees included the Regional Vice Chairman, Deputy Regional Executive Officer and other senior officials of the Regional Office, the Chairpersons and Overseers from the Neighbourhood Democratic Council.
Those who attended from the LGC included the Chairman, Mr. Faerber; the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Norman Whittaker and other senior officials.
The meeting forms part of the LGC’s work plan to bring the Commission to the people to ensure that democracy at the local level is observed and maintained at the highest standards.

