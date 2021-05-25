Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotion… Stages Harper’s Charity Fight Night on June 4 in Australia

By Sean Devers

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions of Sydney Australia, is planning an International Boxing card for Guyana in September at the Providence Stadium.

The 10-bout pro/Am card will also include Caribbean and South American pugilists and could be shown on a Pay-per-view channel with Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques both fighting for World titles.

The 46-year-old St Clair is the last of six Guyanese boxers (including two females) to win world titles when he defeated Cassius Baloyai in South Africa in July 2016 to claim the IBO and IBF World Super featherweight title.

Meanwhile, down under in Australia, the Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions will stage the Harper’s Charity Fight Night on Friday, June 4 at Conca D’oro Riverwood and the formal red carpet Event will be the first Fight Night for 2021.

“I would usually hold three Fight Nights Cards per year, but due to the COVID restrictions this will be the first for 2021 and this one is for a worthy cause,” said St Clair who has a pro record of 60 bouts, 46 wins, 18 KOs, with 12 losses and two draws.

“This card is dedicated to Harper Wright, who was friend and partner.

Alishar Wright’s young niece was diagnosed with brain cancer in late 2018 and died in February 2019 and every ticket sold, $20 from the cost of the ticket will be donated to the Sydney Children’s Hospital at Randwick, where Harper spent the last few weeks of her life.

Guyanese Jasim Jayam Bholagosien will be fighting on Harper’s Charity Fight Night Card,” explained St Clair

Gairy St Clair Fight Nights are every three months. The next event will be late September just after the Guyana International Card.

Giving an update on the proposed Event in Guyana, St Clair, who had discussions with Minister of Culture Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jnr and President of the Guyana Boxing Board Peter Abdool, said he is in contact with recently appointed Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and plans for his card is taking shape.

“I am encouraged by the fact that International T20 cricket between West Indies and Pakistan is planned for the Stadium in August and fans might be allowed.

September is still four months away and with the present vaccination drive in Guyana and the people there being responsible in adhering to the Covid regulations we are very optimistic that that with aggressive promotion and astute planning this Event will be staged successfully,” St Clair concluded.