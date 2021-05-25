De Vee Pee and Prezzie shopping at de same place!

Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee and De Prezzie sit at de same table during de Diaspora Conference last Saturday morning. Dem wear de identical shirt. So dem boys wan know if dem shopping at de same place or is a buy one, get one free.

One time dem boys walk in a pizza shop. De attendant tell dem boys, “Tonight, we have a special offer; buy one pizza and get de second one free.”

Dem boys seh, “In dat case, we gan just take de second one.”

Nuff people does go and shop fuh fancy clothes when dem gat to go to function. And sometimes when dem tun up at de function, dem find people wearing de identical clothing like dem. It does be embarrassing, especially if yuh get a bargain but yuh want people feel yuh buying expensive clothes.

Dem gat some of dem people wah does look fuh deals. Dem does look fuh dem sale. And some of dem store does gat stuff fuh dump so dem does sell it off cheap or offer you to buy one and get one free.

Some people when dem hear de word, “discount” dem does seh “to me dat means a great deal.”

Dem boys did know one time an airline did put on a special promotion fuh dem customers. Dem introduce a special half fare fuh wives accompanying dem husbands pun business trips.

De airlines bin expecting some nice feedback. So de airline’s Public Relations Department send out letters to all de wives of de businessmen who used de special half-price offer. Dem asking dem how dem enjoyed de trips.

Responses still pouring in asking, “What trip?”

Talk half and find out weh de Prezzie and Vee Pee shopping fuh dem shirts.