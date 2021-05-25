COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more men – 105 new infections recorded

Latest update May 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that two men who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 361.
The Ministry in a release noted that the latest fatalities are that of a 69-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini) and an 86-year-old from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). Both men died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Furthermore, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,235.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 44 new cases, Region Two with 25, Region Six with 17, Region One with six, Region Five and Region Nine with five each, and Region Three with three.
The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 94 are in institutional isolation, 1,755 in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 14,006 recoveries have been recorded.
May 25, 2021Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) emerged champions of the Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay competition which was contested on...
May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021
May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Tomorrow Guyana achieves 55 years as a sovereign country. I will have a mouthful to say in my next... more
Kaieteur News – Nothing better exemplifies the cold and uncaring nature of our society than the indifference which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]