COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more men – 105 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that two men who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 361.

The Ministry in a release noted that the latest fatalities are that of a 69-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini) and an 86-year-old from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). Both men died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Furthermore, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,235.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 44 new cases, Region Two with 25, Region Six with 17, Region One with six, Region Five and Region Nine with five each, and Region Three with three.

The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 94 are in institutional isolation, 1,755 in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 14,006 recoveries have been recorded.