May 24, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
On Saturday, May 22 at about 18:00 H (6:00 p m) in the fading light, I observed weeding taking place on the parapets of Cummings Street, Alberttown and North Cummingsburg. It was observed that while the weeders with their grass cutting machines were engaged in slashing and trashing the area, they was no picking up or collecting of the cut grass and garbage and bagging of same. So they came in the darkness of nightfall to do what they could have done in the brightness of daylight, and left the area in a worse state than it was found in.
Too often these works are undertaken as mere tokenisms with no proper planning on acceptable outcomes. Weeding of grass must be accompanied by the collecting and bagging of it. What passed for weeding of the parapets on Saturday evening in my area was just plain unacceptable.
Yours truly,
Shamshun Mohamed
