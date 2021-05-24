Two dead, one critical in car crash

Kaieteur News- Two friends are now dead and another critical, after the car they were traveling in crashed into two utility poles on the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara, on Saturday last.

The dead men have been identified as Pastal Dainty, 24, of Lot 1841 Unity Place, Festival City, North Ruimveldt and Delon Whitehead, 32, of Lot 41 Williams Street, Kitty, Georgetown. The other passenger who remains in a critical state was identified as Michael Kendal, 25, of Block ‘X’ Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that Dainty was the driver of motorcar PXX 5192, a blue, new model Toyota Premio, while Whitehead and Kendal were passengers at the time of the accident. This publication also learned that the men had just left a bar-b-que in Timehri when the tragic accident occurred.

According to a police report, around 20:30hrs, the three friends were proceeding north along the western side of the Timehri Public Road, heading to Georgetown when Dainty reportedly lost control of the motorcar and ran off the road. The report further stated that the car collided with two utility poles before turning turtle several times, then coming to a halt on the western parapet.

Dainty, Whitehead and Kendal were picked up in an unconscious condition by police and public-spirited citizens, placed into an ambulance, and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). They were examined by a doctor who pronounced Dainty and Whitehead dead on arrival, while Kendal was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Kendal’s condition was listed as serious. According to the police, the men received severe injuries to their bodies and head.