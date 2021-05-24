Truck driver charged for causing death of Soesdyke woman

Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News- The 51-year-old truck driver, who was involved in the accident that claimed the life of Lucretia Alberts of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was on Friday charged with causing her death.
The defendant, Ian Jhaman of Back House, Soesdyke, made his first appearance in the Providence Magistrate’s Court. Jhaman pleaded not guilty to a charge which alleges that on May 5, last, on Adams Road, Soesdyke, he drove motor lorry GJJ 3292 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 36-year-old Alberts.
Jhaman was released on $500,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to June 16.
On Wednesday last, two weeks after being involved in the Arrival Day vehicular accident, Alberts succumbed to her injuries while a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Police revealed that the woman died without regaining consciousness.
The accident reportedly occurred sometime around 14:00hrs, at the time Alberts was attempting to cross the road, when she was struck down by the truck. As a result of the hit, she fell some distance away from where she stood. Public spirited persons on the scene immediately rushed to her aid and escorted her to the hospital where she was later admitted until her death.
Her dead body was later transported to the GPHC’S mortuary for a post mortem examination to be conducted. Upon completion, the cause of death was given as a fractured spine.

