Toddler dies after drinking gasoline

May 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News-A toddler died on Saturday sometime after 13:00hrs after he reportedly drank gasoline.
Police have identified the toddler as Ken Jacobs and reported that he ingested the gasoline at a mining camp located at the Hymaraka Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
His mother told investigators that she had left him unattended for a brief moment to clean up around her camp. When she returned to where he was, she reportedly observed the two-year-old vomiting what appeared to be blood.
The woman picked him-up and began investigating. Jacob’s mom soon realized that he had drunk some gasoline which she had stored in a bottle inside of the camp.
Kaieteur News was told that she saw the bottle removed from where it was and lying on the ground uncovered.
Jacobs’s mother rushed him immediately to Isseneru Health Post located some distance away where he was attended by a health worker stationed there.
While receiving treatment, the toddler lost consciousness and was subsequently pronounced dead.
The child’s death was then reported to the police, and his remains were transported to the Bartica District Hospital’s mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.

