Tilku and Beharry are latest to support ‘Cricket gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’ venture

Kaieteur News – Under-19 Inter County players, Ariel J. Tïlkú and Aaron Beharry made the latest contribution to Cricket gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana programme. Both young players are members of the Everest Cricket Club and participated in the recently concluded Inter County Under 19 Cricket Tournament with Tilku representing Demerara and Beharry Berbice.

They presented two used bats. The young players said that they were both happy to make a contribution and wished that the bats be distributed to players in the County of Essequibo, noting that they are impressed with the talent there.

In addition, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club presented another pair of batting pads. Gear collected so far include: 12 pairs of batting pads, 11 bats, eight pairs of batting gloves and two cricket bags. Four pairs of batting pads and four bats have been distributed so far leaving eight pairs of batting pads, seven bats, eight pairs of batting gloves and two gear bags.

Eight young players from the Essequibo Coast already benefited from four pairs of batting pads and four bats. Pomaroon youths will be the next players to receive gear. This project is a joint initiative of USA based Kishan Das and Anil Beharry.

Gear will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education will be important attributes of the recipients. Talent spotting will be done across the country and club leaders will also assist in identifying players.

The initiative is ongoing and anyone who wishes to make a contribution can contact Kishan or Anil Beharry.

They thanked Javed and Imran Khan of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Hilbert Foster of RHTY&SC, Travis Simon, Ariel Tilku and Aaron Beharry.