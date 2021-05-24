Region Six gets $8M pick-up, $4.6M boat engine to boost service delivery

Kaieteur News- The administration of Region Six, has acquired a brand new pick-up and a 200HP boat engine to power up a boat that was bought in 2017 under the APNU/AFC administration but never used. The pick-up was acquired at a cost of $7,980,000 while the Yamaha engine was procured at a cost of $4,560,000.

A simple ribbon cutting and handing over ceremony was held at the Regional Democratic Council Compound and was made possible through the intervention by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

During the ceremony, Regional Chairman, David Armogan disclosed, that in the year 2017, a boat was purchased by the regional administration to be used by officials of the region when making trips to the riverain areas. The Chairman said, “But when the boat arrived it was never used, because the engine never started and so the engine had to be discarded.” Efforts were made to have the engine assessed for repairs to be done but “it didn’t make sense” Armogan said, hence the decision was made to procure a new engine.

With a working boat in possession of the RDC, trips to areas such as Orealla, Siparuta and Bara Cara will be more convenient for officials when venturing to those areas on outreaches.

Minister Dharamlall while speaking briefly before the engine and pick-up were handed over said that such investments are necessary as it falls in line with the transformation goal of the government. He also implored the staff of the regional administration to keep improving and building relationships with various communities.

Kaieteur News understands that the new pick-up will boost the already existing fleet of vehicles attached to the region, and will be used by officials when venturing out to regular community outreaches within Region Six.