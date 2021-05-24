Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Midnight fishing!

May 24, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News- Dem boys bin driving around midnight last night when de police stop dem car. De police ask dem boys weh dem going at dis hour of de night. Dem boys answer, dem going fishing.
De police ask, “Fishing, at this hour of de night? Which part you going fishing?”
Dem boys reply, “De Boerarsie!”
De policeman seh, “Yuh don’t know de curfew is from 10:00pm and dat recreational fishing is not an essential service.” Dem boys reply, “Is nat de service which gat to be essential; is who doing de fishing!” It mek dem boys remember de time when yuh bin have to get ‘pass’ fuh fish in dem cane field trench.
One night two men bin fishing when de GuySuCo ranger come up and ask fuh see dem “pass”.
One man buss a sprint. He run and run with de ranger sprinting behind him. When he reach de public road, de ranger catch up with he. De ranger ask he again “Where is you ‘pass’ fuh fish in GuySuCo trench?”
De man open he wallet and tek out a piece of paper which was de pass fuh fish in GuySuCo trench? De ranger was flabbergasted. “If yuh had a pass why yuh run away from me,” he asked.
De man looked at him and said, “I gat me pass but meh friend nah gat he own?”
Talk half and remember curfew start at 10pm.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared as race ends in protest; GCF to send video of finish to UCI for decision

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared...

May 24, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Senior Road Race championship of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) ended in protest yesterday with two cyclists protesting the outcome claiming that Briton John...
Read More
“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20” says Sinclair – One of two Guyanese named in CWI’s T20 Squad

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20”...

May 24, 2021

Tilku and Beharry are latest to support ‘Cricket gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’ venture

Tilku and Beharry are latest to support...

May 24, 2021

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time Trials… Raynauth Jeffery is Senior champ; 13 year-old Alex Leung (Junior/Juvenile); Suzanne Hamilton (Female) and Stephen Fernandes (Masters)

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time...

May 23, 2021

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships – Nine athletes confirmed for Ecuador

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships...

May 23, 2021

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud & Seaton for next Olympics – President – Confident that swimmer can better their times in Tokyo

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud...

May 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The Truth of the Matter

    Kaieteur News- The problem with the PNC/R is the absence of self-criticism. But that is not a problem which is unique to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]