Midnight fishing!

Kaieteur News- Dem boys bin driving around midnight last night when de police stop dem car. De police ask dem boys weh dem going at dis hour of de night. Dem boys answer, dem going fishing.

De police ask, “Fishing, at this hour of de night? Which part you going fishing?”

Dem boys reply, “De Boerarsie!”

De policeman seh, “Yuh don’t know de curfew is from 10:00pm and dat recreational fishing is not an essential service.” Dem boys reply, “Is nat de service which gat to be essential; is who doing de fishing!” It mek dem boys remember de time when yuh bin have to get ‘pass’ fuh fish in dem cane field trench.

One night two men bin fishing when de GuySuCo ranger come up and ask fuh see dem “pass”.

One man buss a sprint. He run and run with de ranger sprinting behind him. When he reach de public road, de ranger catch up with he. De ranger ask he again “Where is you ‘pass’ fuh fish in GuySuCo trench?”

De man open he wallet and tek out a piece of paper which was de pass fuh fish in GuySuCo trench? De ranger was flabbergasted. “If yuh had a pass why yuh run away from me,” he asked.

De man looked at him and said, “I gat me pass but meh friend nah gat he own?”

Talk half and remember curfew start at 10pm.