Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man shot during row over money

May 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- Police are investigating the shooting of a man, 32, which occurred on Saturday last during a row over money on Victoria and Britton Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
According to information received, just after the heated argument ensued, the suspect reportedly left the scene on his motorcycle and headed in an unknown direction. Shortly after, he returned and was armed with a handgun. It was reported to detectives that he fired two shots in the victim’s direction, which hit him on both of his legs. The alleged shooter then made good his escape in an unknown direction. The injured 32-year-old was then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains a patient.
The police are still in pursuit of the known suspect.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared as race ends in protest; GCF to send video of finish to UCI for decision

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared...

May 24, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Senior Road Race championship of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) ended in protest yesterday with two cyclists protesting the outcome claiming that Briton John...
Read More
“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20” says Sinclair – One of two Guyanese named in CWI’s T20 Squad

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20”...

May 24, 2021

Tilku and Beharry are latest to support ‘Cricket gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’ venture

Tilku and Beharry are latest to support...

May 24, 2021

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time Trials… Raynauth Jeffery is Senior champ; 13 year-old Alex Leung (Junior/Juvenile); Suzanne Hamilton (Female) and Stephen Fernandes (Masters)

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time...

May 23, 2021

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships – Nine athletes confirmed for Ecuador

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships...

May 23, 2021

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud & Seaton for next Olympics – President – Confident that swimmer can better their times in Tokyo

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud...

May 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The Truth of the Matter

    Kaieteur News- The problem with the PNC/R is the absence of self-criticism. But that is not a problem which is unique to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]