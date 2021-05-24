Man shot during row over money

Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Police are investigating the shooting of a man, 32, which occurred on Saturday last during a row over money on Victoria and Britton Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
According to information received, just after the heated argument ensued, the suspect reportedly left the scene on his motorcycle and headed in an unknown direction. Shortly after, he returned and was armed with a handgun. It was reported to detectives that he fired two shots in the victim’s direction, which hit him on both of his legs. The alleged shooter then made good his escape in an unknown direction. The injured 32-year-old was then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains a patient.
The police are still in pursuit of the known suspect.
