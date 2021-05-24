“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20” says Sinclair – One of two Guyanese named in CWI’s T20 Squad

Kaieteur News –

By Sean Devers

At 21, Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair has been named in an 18-man T20 squad for a packed home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan which starts with the first T20 match on June 26.

Fifteen T20s are scheduled between West Indies the three nations between June 6 in Grenada and August 3 in Guyana. South Africa play five T20s in Grenada, Australia play five in St Lucia and Pakistan play two in Barbados before playing the remaining three at Providence in Guyana.

These games will be used as preparation for The 7th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for October and November 2021 in India. West Indies are presently ranked at 10 in this format.

Sinclair, who has played in three T20 Internationals and captured three wickets and an average of 38.5; has 12 wickets from six First-Class matches and 18 wickets from 16 Regional 50-over encounters.

The former Guyana U-15, 17 and 19 all-rounder has also played eight CPL games and taken seven wickets at an Average of 19. 71 at an economy rate of six runs per overs. Sinclair, who along with fellow Berbician Shimron Hetmyer are the Guyanese selected for the CWI T20 Squad, informed that the Pandemic has prevented him from playing cricket since March when he represented West Indies against Sri Lanka.

“I didn’t play much cricket but I was in training at the LBI facility on the East Coast (of Demerara) to keep myself safe by putting in some work on my game” posited Sinclair.

Only the fifth Guyanese and second Berbician to play in a T20 Internationals, Sinclair became the third Men’s international player from the Rosehall Town Youth and Sports Club, when he made his T20 debut for West Indies against Sri Lanka on March 3, 2021.

Sinclair’s improvement since his Regional Super50 debut has been rapid, especially his bowling. But while he has gotten in the 40s in both First-Class and 50-overs cricket, he has not done his batting talent much justice.

“I have learnt to be more consistent in every aspect of the game and with my batting, that’s my main focus I’m working on it very hard. I haven’t changed anything much, I just look to be more consistent in my performance,” disclosed Sinclair who was an opening batsman and medium pacer at the U-15 and 19 levels.

Sinclair, who celebrated his 21st birthday last November, is very dedicated and committed to improving his craft and always willing to learn and seems to be mentally improving all the time.

“Yes, I am maturing because I’m learning from the senior players and having advice from coaches around the circle. I just added a few varieties to my game in terms of my tactics. I am looking to learn as much as I can and walk away with a bag of information and knowledge from the senior guys like Gayle, Pollard,” explained Sinclair, who also competed in the US Open in Florida last December.

He also explained how he developed his trademark double back flick. “It’s a childhood thing from small, back in Cow dam, Angoy’s Avenue so I decided to do it as I represent my area where I’m from” added Sinclair who, despite plying his trade for a Corentyne Club, still resides in New Amsterdam, one of three Townships in Berbice and Guyana’s oldest Town.

Sinclair made his List A debut on 7 November 2019, for the West Indies Emerging Team in the 2019–20 Regional Super50 tournament. The hyperactive Sinclair had the best economy rate among all bowlers in last November’s Colonial Medical Life Super 50 Cup as the West Indies emerging players won the title in their debut tournament by beating the host Trinidad and Tobago in the final.

He performed well with both bat and ball in his debut senior Regional Tournament. In July 2020, he was named in the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad for the T20 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and made his debut in this format on 30 August 2020.

In February 2021, he was named in the West Indies’ limited overs squads for their series against Sri Lanka. He made his first-class debut on 16 January 2020, for Guyana in the 2019–20 West Indies Championship.

The Jaguars, five-times Champions, included spinners Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Gudakesh Motie and Jamaican Ramaal Lewis. But Sinclair scored a fifty and took four wickets in the practice match which was used as trials for the First Class team and everything progressed from there.

“I do enjoy first class cricket and I am trying to bowl a bit slower and flight the ball a bit more. It is a matter of time before I start dominating at that level,” stated Sinclair, whose cousin is former Guyana First-Coach Keven Darlington who presently a Coach in the USA.