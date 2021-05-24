Health Ministry records four more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 359.
According to the Health Ministry’s press release, the latest fatalities are a 78-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara), a77-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 42-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice) and a 73-year-old man also from Region Five. All four persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Furthermore, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,130. The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 96 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,911 in home isolation and four persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 13,745 recoveries have been recorded.

