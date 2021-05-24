Health Ministry records four more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 359.
According to the Health Ministry’s press release, the latest fatalities are a 78-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara), a77-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 42-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice) and a 73-year-old man also from Region Five. All four persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Furthermore, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,130. The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 96 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,911 in home isolation and four persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 13,745 recoveries have been recorded.
May 24, 2021Kaieteur News – The Senior Road Race championship of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) ended in protest yesterday with two cyclists protesting the outcome claiming that Briton John...
May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021
May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021
Kaieteur News– I doubt 99 percent of the population from March 4, when Guyana stood precariously near the abyss never... more
Kaieteur News- The problem with the PNC/R is the absence of self-criticism. But that is not a problem which is unique to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]