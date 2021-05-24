Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunman robs businesswoman in her yard

May 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A business woman, along with some of her closest family members, was robbed yesterday in the vicinity of their home.
According to a police report, the 45 year-old business woman along with her family, were sitting in the yard of their home located in Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), when at 22:15hrs, a man entered the yard and told them to “freeze” while aiming a handgun towards them. The family complied and the suspect started to search them for valuables.
One of the victims, a 44 year-old fisherman, reportedly tried to stand up from his chair but was dealt a blow to the left side face with the handgun from the suspect. The perpetrator then pointed the handgun to the businesswoman’s head and demanded money.
He then proceeded to take a list of items from the family including one Samsung A21s valued $70,000, a Samsung A10 valued at $50,000, a 10 pennyweight gold chain valued at $100,000, three gold rings valued $60,000, an Alcatel cell phone valued at $6,000, a diamond ring valued $175,000, a gold band valued at $30,000 and $80,000 in cash.
The perpetrator then exited the yard with the articles and made good his escape via a white Axio motor car. The registration for the vehicle is currently unknown; however, an investigation is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared as race ends in protest; GCF to send video of finish to UCI for decision

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared...

May 24, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Senior Road Race championship of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) ended in protest yesterday with two cyclists protesting the outcome claiming that Briton John...
Read More
“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20” says Sinclair – One of two Guyanese named in CWI’s T20 Squad

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20”...

May 24, 2021

Tilku and Beharry are latest to support ‘Cricket gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’ venture

Tilku and Beharry are latest to support...

May 24, 2021

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time Trials… Raynauth Jeffery is Senior champ; 13 year-old Alex Leung (Junior/Juvenile); Suzanne Hamilton (Female) and Stephen Fernandes (Masters)

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time...

May 23, 2021

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships – Nine athletes confirmed for Ecuador

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships...

May 23, 2021

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud & Seaton for next Olympics – President – Confident that swimmer can better their times in Tokyo

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud...

May 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The Truth of the Matter

    Kaieteur News- The problem with the PNC/R is the absence of self-criticism. But that is not a problem which is unique to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]