Gunman robs businesswoman in her yard

Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A business woman, along with some of her closest family members, was robbed yesterday in the vicinity of their home.
According to a police report, the 45 year-old business woman along with her family, were sitting in the yard of their home located in Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), when at 22:15hrs, a man entered the yard and told them to “freeze” while aiming a handgun towards them. The family complied and the suspect started to search them for valuables.
One of the victims, a 44 year-old fisherman, reportedly tried to stand up from his chair but was dealt a blow to the left side face with the handgun from the suspect. The perpetrator then pointed the handgun to the businesswoman’s head and demanded money.
He then proceeded to take a list of items from the family including one Samsung A21s valued $70,000, a Samsung A10 valued at $50,000, a 10 pennyweight gold chain valued at $100,000, three gold rings valued $60,000, an Alcatel cell phone valued at $6,000, a diamond ring valued $175,000, a gold band valued at $30,000 and $80,000 in cash.
The perpetrator then exited the yard with the articles and made good his escape via a white Axio motor car. The registration for the vehicle is currently unknown; however, an investigation is ongoing.
