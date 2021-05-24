Fugitive found in makeshift Camp -Tried to mislead cops with weight gain

Kaieteur News- After being on the run for about a year since escaping from the Lusignan Prison, Kenraul Perez of Mabaruma, North West District was on Saturday night captured in a makeshift Camp in a village located on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police sources close to the i

nvestigations informed Kaieteur News that acting on information received, ranks and members from the

Circuitville Community Policing Group (CPG) went into the community of Longcreek where the murder accused was apprehended. During the arrest, this publication learnt that 28-year-old Perez attempted to mislead the officers about his identity by using the weight he gained over the period as a disguise.

Despite trying to hide his identity, the ranks were able to recognise him and he was arrested. Perez is currently in police custody pending charges.

On April 20, of last year, Perez along with three other inmates had escaped from the prison by jumping one of the fences. Back in January, 2020 he was remanded to the Lusignan Prison for murder.