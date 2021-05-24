Latest update May 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fugitive found in makeshift Camp -Tried to mislead cops with weight gain

May 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- After being on the run for about a year since escaping from the Lusignan Prison, Kenraul Perez of Mabaruma, North West District was on Saturday night captured in a makeshift Camp in a village located on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
Police sources close to the i

nvestigations informed Kaieteur News that acting on information received, ranks and members from the

Previous photo of Kenraul
Perez before he escaped.

Circuitville Community Policing Group (CPG) went into the community of Longcreek where the murder accused was apprehended. During the arrest, this publication learnt that 28-year-old Perez attempted to mislead the officers about his identity by using the weight he gained over the period as a disguise.

 

Perez when he was
nabbed on Saturday night.

Despite trying to hide his identity, the ranks were able to recognise him and he was arrested. Perez is currently in police custody pending charges.

On April 20, of last year, Perez along with three other inmates had escaped from the prison by jumping one of the fences. Back in January, 2020 he was remanded to the Lusignan Prison for murder.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared as race ends in protest; GCF to send video of finish to UCI for decision

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared...

May 24, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Senior Road Race championship of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) ended in protest yesterday with two cyclists protesting the outcome claiming that Briton John...
Read More
“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20” says Sinclair – One of two Guyanese named in CWI’s T20 Squad

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20”...

May 24, 2021

Tilku and Beharry are latest to support ‘Cricket gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’ venture

Tilku and Beharry are latest to support...

May 24, 2021

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time Trials… Raynauth Jeffery is Senior champ; 13 year-old Alex Leung (Junior/Juvenile); Suzanne Hamilton (Female) and Stephen Fernandes (Masters)

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time...

May 23, 2021

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships – Nine athletes confirmed for Ecuador

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships...

May 23, 2021

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud & Seaton for next Olympics – President – Confident that swimmer can better their times in Tokyo

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud...

May 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The Truth of the Matter

    Kaieteur News- The problem with the PNC/R is the absence of self-criticism. But that is not a problem which is unique to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]