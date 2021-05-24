Flood assessment continues in Region Nine

Kaieteur News- The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) will be continuing its flood assessment in Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) after heavy rains within the area caused massive flooding.

According to a statement by the Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig, who led the mission, the initiative saw the community Sand Creek in South Central Rupununi, Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo, being closely assessed on Thursday to determine the impact of floodwaters.

The statement also included input from the Toshao of Sand Creek, Eugene Andrews, who stated that one home collapsed as a result of the flooding and small amounts of livestock have died. The CDC Director General reportedly told residents of the area, at a meeting on Thursday, that nearby schools will be used as shelters but residents must

observe all COVID-19 Protocols if they relocate. He additionally advised persons not to play or traverse unnecessarily through the floodwaters to minimise water-borne diseases.

The CDC reassured that it would continue to work closely with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Toshao, and residents of Sand Creek to provide relief and support where necessary. The CDC also stated that Residents of Region Nine and other Regions across Guyana are urged to be vigilant and cautious during this rainy season and to report any impact from floodwaters immediately.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who heads the CDC, spent yesterday visiting several communities inundated with water and meet with the flood-affected residents. He was accompanied by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Member of Parliament and Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Bheri Ramsaran.