CCTV footage reveals two pastors were trailed, and then robbed

May 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A CCTV footage which surfaced yesterday has revealed, that the two pastors robbed on Wednesday last, were trailed first.
The pastors, a 36-year-old female and 33-year-old male were robbed around 14:45Hrs while entering Nirva Supermarket located on Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville.
The footage showed that they were travelling in a brown Hilux pick-up and were trailed by two men on a Black XR motorcycle along Craig Street. The pillion rider was dressed in an orange-coloured t-shirt and a pair of dark coloured jeans, while the rider was seen wearing a brown tie-dyed-jersey and a face mask.

The bandits riding past the pastors’ Hilux parked on Craig Street, Cambelleville

Based on the footage, the pastors had parked their vehicle on the northern end of Craig Street. The Bandits rode past the vehicle heading in a western direction towards Sheriff Street where they went out of the camera’s range.
The female pastor exited the passenger’s side of the Hilux with a bag which hung on her left shoulder. The male pastor then exited from the driver’s side and she waited for him to secure the vehicle before they

The Pillion Rider running into Nirva Supermarket to rob the pastors

crossed over the road together and headed into the supermarket. The pastors entered the building and the bandits on the motorcycle reappeared within the camera’s range. This time they were riding in the opposite direction (East) along Craig Street.

The pillion rider taking aim with his gun at the suspects as he rode off with his accomplice.

As they were riding past the supermarket the pillion rider jumped off while his partner rode a little more and then stopped.
The pillion rider ran up to where the pastors were and attacked them with a hand gun he had pulled from his waist. It could be seen quite clearly, that there was a scuffle between him and them as he took away their belongings.
The footage did not depict clearly whether or not any shot was fired during the scuffle. However, after the bandit rejoined the waiting motorcycle, the video showed that he took aim at his victims, and appeared to have fired a round at them as the motorcycle sped off east towards South Sophia.
Kaieteur News had reported on Friday last, that the pastors had initially refused to hand over their belongings to the armed bandit, but were forced to do so after a gunshot rang out.
They told the cops that the bandit had taken aim and shot at them but missed his target.
The motorcycle bandits had carted off with a total of $5000 in cash from both pastors, one iPhone 12 Max Pro, their respective bank cards, ID cards and NIS cards.

